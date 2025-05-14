Kennewick Football Coach Named to WIAA Hall of Fame

He's been at the helm of Kennewick High Football for six years, and is now in the WIAA Hall of Fame.

Coach Randy Affholter will be inducted

Coach Affholter, says the Kennewick School District, has been inducted into the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Hall of Fame, a highlight of his 37-year coaching career.

Affholter took over Kennewick six years ago, and has posted a 57-12 record. He has only been there half as long as Ed Troxel, who won over 110 games, but Affholter has the highest winning percentage, 86 percent, of any KHS football coach in school history.

Previously, Affholter coached in Toppenish and Ellensburg before coming to Kennewick. The Lions played for the state title but lost in 2021.

Troxel also led Kennewick to the WIAA finals in 1983 but also lost. At Toppenish, Affholter won 143 games as well during a long tenure there.