Kennewick Fire Crews Battle Elusive Fire Inside Home

Kennewick Fire crews responded to a home the morning after a fire was put out at a home, and found flames had kicked up again.

Hot spots lingered in hidden areas

Crews had responded Tuesday night to a residence at 9004 West Klamath Court and put out a fire that was on the backside of the home. It caused extensive damage to the structure, making it unliveable until extensive repairs were made.

Then, just before 9 AM Wednesday, crews were called back to the home after the family reported another fire. Another view of the home location, via google street view.

Family members had returned, presumably to collect personal belongings, but when they opened the door from the garage to the home, smoke came pouring out. According to Chief Chad Michael:

"When the on-duty KFD Battalion Chief arrived on scene, he observed fire coming from the attic of the home, along with heavy black smoke coming from the eaves, and quickly upgraded the fire to request additional resources to assist with extinguishment."

Additional agencies besides Kennewick Fire responded, due to what Michael referred to as "void spaces" and the instability of the structure from the previous fire, it was attacked from the outside.

It is not yet known what caused the initial fire, nor have investigators located what triggered the second blaze. One firefighter was slightly injured when a slab of sheetrock fell on them clipping their helmet. The firefighter was taken to TRIOS ER and then released.

A watch was placed on the home to ensure no more flare-ups occurred.