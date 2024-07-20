Kennewick Duplex Fire Displaces Residents
The Red Cross has been activated to help the residents that were displaced.
Fire guts Kennewick duplex
Around 6:26 PM Friday, Kennewick Fire units responded to the Governor's Square Duplexes at 3703 West 6th Ave. about a fire.
A caller to 9-1-1 said they'd tried to use a fire extinguisher to put out the fire which had started in a back bedroom.
When firemen arrived, they saw flames billowing out of a back window in the building, and the flames had exposed the eaves of the roof. Crews were able to get the fire under control within a few minutes. Two people who resided there were able to get out safely.
The damage was confined to Unit A, Unit B was not affected. Benton PUD crews deactivated the electrical connections to Unit A so KFD investigators could continue their search to determine the cause of the fire.
The residents were displaced, KFD officials say the structure is uninhabitable.
KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa