Kennewick Duplex Fire Displaces Residents

Kennewick Duplex Fire Displaces Residents

Kennewick Fire Crew (KFD)

The Red Cross has been activated to help the residents that were displaced.

Fire guts Kennewick duplex

Around 6:26 PM Friday, Kennewick Fire units responded to the Governor's Square Duplexes at 3703 West 6th Ave. about a fire.

A caller to 9-1-1 said they'd tried to use a fire extinguisher to put out the fire which had started in a back bedroom.

When firemen arrived, they saw flames billowing out of a back window in the building, and the flames had exposed the eaves of the roof. Crews were able to get the fire under control within a few minutes. Two people who resided there were able to get out safely.

The damage was confined to Unit A, Unit B was not affected. Benton PUD  crews deactivated the electrical connections to Unit A so KFD investigators could continue their search to determine the cause of the fire.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

The residents were displaced, KFD officials say the structure is uninhabitable.

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born

Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.

Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa

Filed Under: fire
Categories: Tri-Cities News

More From 610 KONA