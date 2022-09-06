Kennewick DUI Driver Slams Car Into Home, Triggers Fire

Kennewick DUI car hits house, triggers fire (KPD) Kennewick DUI car hits house, triggers fire (KPD) loading...

A driver is facing a plethora of charges after they slammed their car into a home in Kennewick late Monday night, on Labor Day.

Intoxicated driver misses corner, slams home

Shortly after 10:30 PM, Kennewick Police were called to a home in the 300 block of West 27th Ave, just east of Yokes Market, for a report of a car hitting a house.

On the way, units and officers were told the car had apparently started the house on fire. Kennewick Fire units arrived and were quickly able to knock down any flames. However, there was noticeable damage to the structure.

Fortunately, nobody in the home was hurt, the driver received minor injuries and was found to be intoxicated. They were taken to the Benton County jail following another blood draw to determine the level of intoxication.

The area where the crash occurred has a curve in the road, it appears the driver failed to negotiate it and hit the house.