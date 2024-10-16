Kennewick DUI Driver Flees the Scene of Injury Crash

Kennewick Police did not specify the injuries in the crash, but the driver is in jail.

 Late-night DUI crash destroys vehicle

Around 11:18 PM Tuesday night, Kennewick Officers responded to the intersection of West Kennewick Ave. and Yelm Street about a multi-vehicle crash.

When they arrived, they learned one of the drivers, identified as Alfonso Dorantes-Aguilar, had fled the scene on foot.

Officers began to search and located him shortly afterrwards. He was arrested on a long list of charges including: (according to KPD)

"DUI, driving while license suspended 2nd degree, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock, hit and run, and obstructing a law enforcement officer."

He's now in the Benton County jail. No other information was released.

