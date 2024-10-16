Kennewick DUI Driver Flees the Scene of Injury Crash
Kennewick Police did not specify the injuries in the crash, but the driver is in jail.
Late-night DUI crash destroys vehicle
Around 11:18 PM Tuesday night, Kennewick Officers responded to the intersection of West Kennewick Ave. and Yelm Street about a multi-vehicle crash.
Get our free mobile app
When they arrived, they learned one of the drivers, identified as Alfonso Dorantes-Aguilar, had fled the scene on foot.
Officers began to search and located him shortly afterrwards. He was arrested on a long list of charges including: (according to KPD)
"DUI, driving while license suspended 2nd degree, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock, hit and run, and obstructing a law enforcement officer."
He's now in the Benton County jail. No other information was released.
BOO: These are the scariest haunted roads in America
Brace yourself for the next turn. Way.com breaks down the most haunted roadways in America.
Gallery Credit: Stacker