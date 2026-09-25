Friday, September 25th, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office released details about a fatal crash near Legends Casino in Toppenish, from Wednesday.

Kennewick Driver Dies at the Scene

Around 5:32 PM, YCSO Deputies and EMS were called to the intersectioin area of Teo Road and Fort Road, the location of Legends Casino.

Officers found a sedan in the Legend's Parking Lot, it had been propelled there by thec crash impact. The parking lot is pictured in the image with this story.

What Led to the Impact?

The YCSO Traffic Safety Unit said the sedan was traveling west on Fort Road, near Teo, when it attempted a cross-traffic left turn, presumably into the parking lot.

It was hit by an eastbound semi truck, both vehicles ended up in the lot, after hitting a utility pole.

The Sedan Driver Died at the Scene

The only occupant of the car, identified as Robert Wayne Lalonde of Kennewick, was deceased at the scene. No other vehicles were involved. Officials did not release any other details, it is not known if Lalonde didn't see the truck, the investigation continues. No word if any citations issued to the semi-truck driver.