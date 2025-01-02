Kennewick Drive-By Shooters Arrested Late New Year’s Day

2 suspects are in the Benton County Jail following a drive-by shooting late New Year's Day.

The suspects fired several shots at a Kennewick apartment building

Around 9:45 PM, on January 1st., Kennewick Police responded to the Kamiakin Apartments at the corner of North Arthur and West Metaline Ave. after receiving numerous calls about gunfire in the area.

Officers learned a passenger in a vehicle had fired several shots at one of the buildings in the complex.

A short time later, KPD spotted the suspect vehicle and executed a high-risk traffic stop. The driver, identified as Maybelyna Flores, was arrested for driving with a suspended license and drive-by shooting, while the passenger, identified as Bryan Lopez, was arrested for drive-by shooting and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

KPD says no one was hit by the gunfire, and the investigation continues. Police have not said if the incident was gang-related.