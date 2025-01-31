Kennewick Drive-By Shooter Nabbed in Pasco Late Thursday

Kennewick shooting area (KPD-Google street view) Kennewick shooting area (KPD-Google street view) loading...

A drive-by shooter was arrested by Pasco Police following his attempt to hit a victim in Kennewick late Thursday night.

The driver fled over the river after the incident

Around 9:30 PM Thursday night, Kennewick Police received several calls from residents near the intersection of North Tweedt St. and Hood Ave. about shots being fired.

For a number of years, this area has become an area of increased criminal activity at times. When Police arrived, a witness told them she was the person being shot at, and provided a description of the shooter and vehicle.

There have been several drive-by shootings in this area the last few years, and before that, an infamous incident when a man fatally shot his girlfriend in his car, and dumped her body in the street.

KPD began to search for a dark-colored SUV driven by Isaac Leal-Valdez.

A short time later, Pasco Police located Valdez was located and arrested in the area of North 19th. and West Court in Pasco.

He was then booked into the Benton County Jail on 1st. Degree Assault and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. No persons were hit during the incident, and there were no reports of any immediate area property damage.