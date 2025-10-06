Kennewick Cut-Through Driving Enforcement Began Oct. 7th

A short time ago, Kennewick City Officials notified the public that cutting through parking lots, across driveways or any other private property or road to avoid a traffic light would become a punishable offense.

Enforcement began Monday, October 7th

Over the last few years, KPD has been taking more and more complaints from businesses about drivers who were zipping through their parking lots for the purpose of avoiding lines of cars at red lights.

Some of the more noticeable abuses happened at Steptoe and Victoria, and the Circle K at the intersection of Canal and Edison, just to name a few. The picture in our story shows the Canal and Edison cut through location--the parking lot.

Kennewick Officials said it had escalated to the point where they estimated (citywide) anywhere from 80 to 120 vehicles were cutting across various parking lots and private drives.

The city refers to the practice as a "cut-through," and now if an Officer sees you doing it, it will cost you $250 as a civil infraction. It also created safety hazards, especially at Edison and Canal, where people trying to avoid the light heading eastbound often blasted through the parking lot at speeds of 25-30 MPH. Not anymore.

According to information from City Officials, it also appears you will be VERY unlikely to be able to talk your way out of the fine.