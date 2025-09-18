Kennewick Police Warn About New Bitcoin Scams

A rising number of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency scams in Kennewick and the Tri-Cities have prompted new warnings from Kennewick Police.

The threats are aimed at persons of all ages

Unlike some scams, including Social Security, these incidents are not targeting just older persons, but young and middle-aged.

KPD says some of the common threats include:

Threats from fake government agents demanding Bitcoin payment for alleged crimes.

'Romance' scams where your partner tries to get you to pay them cryptocurrency.

Investment or sweepstakes scams that require advance payments to process winnings for the victim.

Fake tech support persons claiming they need to access your devices to fix them, and demanding cryptocurrency payments.

KPD and other agencies released information about these scams:

• "Law enforcement and government agencies never demand Bitcoin or crypto payments

• No legitimate organization will ask you to pay through a cryptocurrency ATM or QR code

• Pressure to act immediately is a red flag. Slow down, verify, and reach out."

If something feels off, don't do it. If possible report as much information to law enforcement, and don't take part in any financial activity that in any way appears to be suspicious. KPD says numerous persons in the area have already lost thousands to these scammers.