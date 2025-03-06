Kennewick Cops Seek Truck and Trailer in Serious Hit-And-Run
Kennewick Police are seeking leads in a hit-and-run that left one vehicle severely damaged.
A truck towing a fishing boat slammed into another car.
Around 12:34 PM Wednesday on Gage Boulevard, this black Toyota Tundra towing a Skeeter fishing boat hit another vehicle, causing what KPD said was severe damage.
The truck then fled the scene. The Toyota had no license plates, the drive was described as a white male with blonde hair. Authorities are searching any area surveillance camera footage for leads. Officials did not say if the truck had any temporary license papers in the rear window.
Get our free mobile app
No injuries were reported, anyone who might have information is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)