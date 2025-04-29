Long-time vandalism suspect arrested-tagging (KPD) Long-time vandalism suspect arrested-tagging (KPD) loading...

A man who Kennewick Police say has been linked to dozens of costly and damaging tagging (graffiti) incidents is finally behind bars after a lengthy investigation.

The Man was arrested several days ago

The arrest happened last Friday, KPD released the information Tuesday. 29-year-old Brendan Armes was located and taken into custody following a search of a property in the 800 block of West Klamath Ave.

Kennewick Police said he has been directly linked to at least 30 tagging incidents over the last several years. These included tagging of homes, vehicles, buildings, businesses, and commercial signs.

Police said 14 of those resulted in a combined total of at least $39,000 in cleanup and restoration costs. The other 16 incidents are still being financially examined.

He is now facing multiple counts of 1st Degree Malicious Mischief, and the investigation continues.

Police said this is an example of why it's important for people to report vandalism, tagging and other activity in their neighborhoods, especially if it is repeated, or becoming more common.

