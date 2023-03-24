Kennewick Break-In Suspect Sought, Columbia Park Trail
Police did not specify which business, but are searching for this suspect.
A person breaks into a business in Columbia Park
Early Thursday morning, Kennewick Police say an intruder was caught on surveillance cameras breaking into a business in the 2700 block of Paul Parish Drive--the road formerly known as Columbia Park Trail that runs through the park.
KPD did not say if the person broke into the golf course or the restaurant (Foodies) that recently relocated to that vicinity, but they are searching for this person.
No word if the suspect is male or female, anyone who may have any information is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.
