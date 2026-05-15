His business will be on hold, at least for some time.

Kennewick Auto Repair Shop Owner Hit with $90K Theft

Kennewick Police continue to investigate a shocking theft at a grassroots Kennewick auto repair shop.

Early Tuesday morning, May 12th.,former Air Force Veteran, mechanic and shop owner Mike Booth arrived at his shop location at 101 West Entiat Ave. and found it had been broken into and ransacked. He's owned and operated Anytime Repair for 12 years. This is the east end of his property, buildings behind fencing.

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The Suspects Got Away with At Least $90K in Property

Much of his equipment, tools, even a business laptop computer were taken, and Boothe told KPD a pair of vehicles at the lot that were in for repairs were driven off the lot. He said one of them had no oil or an oil pan, the other had a rear end that was locking up, and he was surprised both made it off the lot.

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According to KNDU-TV, Kennewick Police confirmed both vehicles were stolen. Security camera footage from a neighbor showed the suspects cutting locks and driving away the cars, as well as acessing other areas of his property.

Boothe says his business is on hold, due to the losses he can't move on right now. One of the opportunities that was jeopardized by the burglary was a possible pending repair contract with Amazon to service their repair vehicles in the region.