Kennewick Assault Suspect Who Tasered Victim Returns to Crime Scene

A 30-year-old Kennewick man is facing a long list of charges related to his breaking a restraining order and assaulting victims.

Kennewick Police locate and capture the suspect

Monday morning, around 10 AM Kennewick Police were called to a home in the 500 block of East 8th Place about an assault taking place. Police were told the suspect had bitten and tasered a victim.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Jason Lake, had previously been given a no-contact order against the victim. As Officers approached, he was seen driving away from the location, and the pursuit was called off due to his unsafe driving.

An hour later, the victim said Lake had returned. When Officers arrived, they saw him at the front door, and commanded that he give up, but Lake forced open the door. With the victims inside, Police stormed the home and found him fighting someone just inside.

Multiple Officers were able to subdue him, and take him into custody. The victim sustained minor injuries, another person inside who assisted in apprehending Lake was not hurt. According to KPD Lake now has added to his list of charges:

Two counts RCW 9A.52.025 – Residential Burglary (DV)

• Two counts RCW 7.105.450 – Felony Order Violation (DV)

• RCW 46.61.024 – Attempting to Elude Police Vehicle

• RCW 9A.36.041 – Assault in the Fourth Degree (DV)

• RCW 9A.76.020 – Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer

• RCW 9A.76.040 – Resisting Arrest

KPD 25-011244