Kennewick Apartment Fire Reportedly Began in Chimney Area

Kennewick Fire Investigators have released more information about Thursday night's apartment fire at Clearwater and Edison.

The Lakeside Apartments saw one of its buildings engulfed in smoke

Around 7:36 PM, Fire units were dispatched to the location, for what was first reported as a chimney fire.

Deputy Robert Ball of the KFD reported smoke was seen coming from Building G, and crews began evacuating residents. A few moments later, smoke was seen coming from the eaves of the building. Fire crews attacked it internally as well as getting water on the outside.

The fire was declared out at 8:20 PM The fire damaged 2 of the 10 units in the building, a third unit sustained water damage.

It was initially reported as a chimney fire, but KFD says that is still under investigation. No one was injured in the incident.