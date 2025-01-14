Kamiakin Football Standout Portals From EWU to Stanford

former Braves standout Tuna Altahir portals to Stanford (Tyson Pischel photo KaHS football) former Braves standout Tuna Altahir portals to Stanford (Tyson Pischel photo KaHS football) loading...

After four years of tearing up the Big Sky Conference, former Kamiakin HS standout Tuna Altahir (#3) will be competing for backfield time at Stanford University. (image of Altahir in action 2017-KaHS Tyson Pischell)

Altahir already has an EWU Degree in criminal justice

Altahir took over the running back position as a freshman at Kamiakin a couple of games into the 2017 season, one year after the Braves won their first school football title (3A) in 2016. He just missed a 1,000-yard season as a freshman, despite missing not starting until game 3.

After graduating as one of the top 100 prospects in WA state, he chose EWU where he started for 3 years and piled up 374 carries for 1,694 yards and 13 TDs. He was also an All-Conference Player, and 2 years also All-Big Sky Academic Team as well.

He went from a wiry fast high schooler to a thumping 217 lb bruiser with speed at EWU. Altahir, who was born in Cairo, Egypt before immigrating to the US, is expected to be a factor in Stanford's backfield in 2025, according to SI.com, Stanford returns some numbers, but they're young:

"The Cardinal have a young backfield, with guys like Micah Ford, Chris Davis Jr. and Cole Tabb all slated to return, which will create some considerable competition for Altahir when he arrives."