Kadlec Responds to SEIU Unfair Labor Practice Claims

1,100 SEIU 1199NW tech and service job workers returned to their jobs Tuesday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, and the Kadlec Free-Standing Clinic on Highway 395 in Kennewick. However, several Unfair Labor Practice charges have been filed against Kadlec. They'd been on strike for 7 days.

Kadlec responds to the claims

SEIU, or Service Employees International Union, officials first indicated they would file an unfair labor practice claim against Kadlec at the very beginning of the strike on August 20th. The strike was set to begin at 6 AM, however, union leaders and some workers said they were 'forced' off the campus by Kadlec Providence security around 4:30 AM.

Kadlec responded by saying it was an orderly transition that allowed replacement workers they hired to enter and set up the tasks and procedures needed to cover for the striking workers. According to the union, the workers were prepared to stay and continue to perform their jobs until 6 AM.

The Unfair Labor Practice charge, along with others related to that situation, were filed with the National Labor Relations Board.

Tuesday afternoon, Kadlec responded with a statement that read as follows:

"SEIU has filed several Unfair Labor Practices (ULPs) against Kadlec that have no merit. Kadlec has made clear to our caregivers and the union that we respect the rights of our caregivers under state and federal laws, and we have and will follow those laws at every step.

We believe SEIU is attempting to disparage Kadlec, presumably in the hopes that it will incite greater support amongst our caregivers and the community. Kadlec has been respectful and professional throughout negotiations and the strike, and we will continue to be respectful and professional as we return to the bargaining table with SEIU in the coming weeks."

The two sides are set to resume negotiations and bargaining on September 16th.