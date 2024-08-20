Kadlec-Providence Releases Statement on Richland Workers’ Strike

Service and tech position workers walked off the job Tuesday morning at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, beginning a 7-day strike. They are represented by SEIU, or Service Employees International Union 1199NW.

Providence releases a statement on day one

Workers are seeking a new contract, but a bit of controversy popped up. Workers said Providence security ushered them out of the facilities around 4:30-- 4:45 AM, 'forcing' them to begin their strike prior to 6 AM.

Providence said the early departure was done to allow substitute workers that Kadlec is subcontracting with to set up the necessary systems needed to provide the services normally done by the striking workers.

Providence released a statement by way of Communications Director Emily Volland:

"Today, Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 6:00 a.m. marked the beginning of the Service Employees International Union 1199NW (SEIU) 7-day strike at Kadlec. Thanks to the dedicated work of many of our team, we are well-prepared to continue to provide the safe, high-quality care the community depends on us for. All our facilities are open, all services will continue, and we will maintain our daily operations.\

SEIU represents caregivers in service and tech (non-nursing roles) at Kadlec. As is standard for hospitals in strike situations, we have partnered with a nationally recognized agency that provides qualified, experienced, and credentialed caregivers who will be on-site throughout the duration of the strike. To support seamless patient care, and an orderly process, we transitioned caregivers represented by SEIU from their units around 4:30 a.m., so we could assist agency caregivers to the units. Our SEIU-represented caregivers were given time to gather their things, and we communicated to them that they would be paid until the start of the strike time at 6:00 a.m. Caregivers also had the option to provide their intent to work and not strike and return to work to finish their shift.

We respect the rights of our caregivers to be part of the union and to participate in the strike. We are saddened and disappointed to hear that the union is stating that Kadlec management engaged in an unfair labor practice by leading them out at 4:30 a.m. The early transition took place to facilitate patient care, and no union member lost any pay as a result. Additionally, it has come to our attention that SEIU is encouraging its picketing members to slow down or block deliveries of supplies to the hospital. With the safety of our community at the forefront, we call on the union to help ensure that supply lines remain open.

Our patients and caregivers are our highest priority. Kadlec looks forward to returning to the bargaining table once the strike ends, with a continued commitment to negotiating a fair and competitive contract for our caregivers."

The 7-day strike was publicized in advance by SEIU.