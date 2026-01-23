Kadlec Nurses Plan Informational Picket Monday, January 26th in Richland

Services at the hospital will not be disrupted during a nurses information picket Monday in Richland.

Kadlec Nurses Will Hold Informational Picket January 26th

According to the WSNA Washington State Nurses Association Union, they are in their 17th day of bargaining and negotiations with the estimated 1,054 nurses who work at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

According to Union officials, they are calling for more security and a renewed effort to combat hospital violence. The Nurses Associatioin says since October 1st. of last year, 109 incidents of violence around the state, including the Tri-Cities.

KEPR-TV reports union officials say they are seeing people bring guns, knives, razor blades, even blowtorches and a cane sword with them into hospital and care areas.

They're also pushing for uninterrupted meal and rest breaks during typical 12-hour shifts. Data from the American Nurses Association says in 2025, assault and violent action rates against nurses and medical personnel in WA went up 41 percent during 2024.

Kadlec released a statement about the informational picket saying they have had constructive dialogue with progress, but there are unresolved issues. They said they remain fully committed to their staff and to providing the best possible care for all patients.

However, they also said in the release:

"While we respect our nurses' right to engage in informational picketing, we are disappointed they have chosen to do so, as we believe the best place to resolve outstanding issues is at the bargaining table through open discussion and good faith negotiations."

The informational picket will include signs, literature, and other information being passed out by staffers to interested persons, and will happen between 8:30 and 10:30 AM at Kadlec on Monday.