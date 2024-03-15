K-9 Takes Down Suspect Who Stabbed Grandmother Near Othello

K-9 Takes Down Suspect Who Stabbed Grandmother Near Othello

K-9 takes down perp who stabbed grandmother (ACSO)

The Adams County Sheriff's Department's K-9 is being credited with apprehending a stabbing suspect who refused to give up.

   Deputies get a report Thursday of a man who stabbed his grandmother

Deputies got the call and responded to a home in the 2600 block of W Kuhn Rd, Othello.

The found the woman had been stabbed, she was taken by private vehicle to Othello Community Hospital for treatment of her injuries. Authorities did not provide an update on her condition.

A few moments after arriving Deputies located the suspect further down the road. 23-year-old Dario Ocha, still had the knife with him and refused to give up. After continuing to refuse to follow commands, the ACSO turned loose their K-9, Nado, who assisted with bringing Ocha into custody.  The dog also located additional evidence nearby that the ACSO says links Ocha to the crime scene.

Get our free mobile app

After he was taken to Othello Community Hospital for treatment he was booked into the Adams County Jail on 1st Degree Assault Charges.

LOOK: Longest-living dog breeds

To find out the longest-living dog breeds, Stacker examined data from the journal Genetics and American Kennel Club's 2023 breed popularity rankings. 

Gallery Credit: Sophia June

Filed Under: stabbing
Categories: Crime, Tri-Cities News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA