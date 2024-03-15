K-9 Takes Down Suspect Who Stabbed Grandmother Near Othello

The Adams County Sheriff's Department's K-9 is being credited with apprehending a stabbing suspect who refused to give up.

Deputies get a report Thursday of a man who stabbed his grandmother

Deputies got the call and responded to a home in the 2600 block of W Kuhn Rd, Othello.

The found the woman had been stabbed, she was taken by private vehicle to Othello Community Hospital for treatment of her injuries. Authorities did not provide an update on her condition.

A few moments after arriving Deputies located the suspect further down the road. 23-year-old Dario Ocha, still had the knife with him and refused to give up. After continuing to refuse to follow commands, the ACSO turned loose their K-9, Nado, who assisted with bringing Ocha into custody. The dog also located additional evidence nearby that the ACSO says links Ocha to the crime scene.

Get our free mobile app

After he was taken to Othello Community Hospital for treatment he was booked into the Adams County Jail on 1st Degree Assault Charges.