Social Media Weapons Threat Against Kamiakin HS Leads to Arrest

A Kennewick-area juvenile is facing multiple charges over a social media threat against Kamiakin High School that began Friday night.

Kennewick Police notified that evening

The FBI Office in Seattle notified Kennewick Police they had been alerted by FBI agents in Florida about specific threats made against Kamiakin High School.

The nature of the threats was not disclosed, but early Saturday Kennewick Criminal Investigation Detectives began to dig into the information.

Later in the day, they, along with the Benton County Sheriff's Office, were able to locate the teenager in the city. According to information released by Kennewick Police:

"A search warrant was obtained and served on the residence which resulted in recovering evidence pertinent to the investigation. The family was very cooperative and worked with law enforcement to assist in the investigation. The juvenile was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center for Attempted Assault 1, Attempted Assault 2, Felony Harassment, and Threats to Bomb or Injure Property."

No further details were released, the Kennewick School District released a statement via their Parent Square service that read in part:

"Student and staff safety is our top priority, and we will continue to take threats seriously."