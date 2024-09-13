Jury–WSP Not Liable in I-5 Death of BLM Protestor in 2020

On July 4, 2020, a large group of BLM protestors blocked traffic on Interstate 5 near the Yale Street exit during an infamous highway protest. Now, a jury has ruled the WSP is not liable for the death of one of the protestors, according to KOMO TV.

The jury rules WSP will not have to pay $24 million in damages.

During the early morning hours, protestors were blocking and dancing on the freeway, blocking traffic and creating safety hazards. WSP Troopers and other law enforcement raced to the scene and were able to prevent further incidents, but one woman was struck and killed.

Summer Taylor, one of the protestors, was hit and killed by a driver who attempted to access the freeway by going the wrong way up an off-ramp. Dawit Kelete drove towards the protestors going the wrong way, and struck and killed Taylor. The jury ruled that Kelete was the only person liable for her death. He tried using the off-ramp to get on I-5 because the Yale St. on-ramp was blocked.

Her family had sued the state and WSP, claiming WSP failed to properly protect the protestors by not sealing off the highway and on and off ramps.

Kelete was previously found guilty of vehicular homicide, and is liable for $6 million in damages to Taylor's family. Prosecutors presented evidence indicating Kelete intentionally drove straight at the protestors.