July 21-27 Declared Organics Week in Idaho

Idaho Governor Brad Little has proclaimed July 21-27 as Organics Week.

Idaho has over 330 Organic food operations

According to the Idaho Department of Agriculture:

“Idaho takes pride in honoring our organic producers who continue to deliver outstanding choices to meet the demand for organic products," said Laura Johnson, Idaho State Department of Agriculture Marketing Bureau Chief. “Celebrating Idaho Organics Week allows us to showcase the vibrant contributions and innovative growth of Idaho agriculture."

According to USDA figures, Idaho has 330 organic food and growing operations, that cover at least 216,000 acres. Organic agriculture generates $220 million in revenue in the state.

According to the IDA:

"During Idaho Organics Week, Idahoans are encouraged to explore the wide range of local organic products available directly from producers, farmers markets, grocery stores and restaurants throughout the state.

For the Organic Farm + Food Finder Directory and to stay updated on Idaho Organics Week events and activities, visit idahopreferred.com/organics/ or follow @idahopreferred on social media."