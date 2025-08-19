$2 Million Seattle Jewelry Heist Staged Yards from SPD Chief Having Lunch

Seattle has had issues, to say the least, with crime. Beat cops, detectives and the workforce are doing the best they can, but management has shown sometimes they're inept. A recent incident partially involving Seattle's new 'woke-sounding' Chief is the latest example.

$2 million jewelry heist takes place yards away from Chief

Last Thursday, August 14th. a group of burglars smashed into Menashe and Sons Jewelry in West Seattle, and proceeded to make off with a shocking amount of goods.

MyNorthwest.com and AM 770 KTTH's Jason Rantz report they took:

$750,000 in Rolex watches, another with a $125,000 emerald necklace, and several more filled with high-end gold pieces."



The suspects were armed with hammers and bear spray, they didn't hurt anyone, holding the workers at bay for the 90-second robbery.

The ironic part is, just a few yards away, having lunch at a nearby restaurant, was newly-named Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes. In fact, the suspects getaway vehicle actually would have blocked in his security detail vehicle if the cops had needed to move or leave. Witnesses said he was there, SPD would not confirm it was a restaurant.

According to reports Barnes and the others were not aware one of the area's most visited jewelers was being ransacked. SPD released statements indicating they were inside another business..

They did not become aware until other Police units arrived at the scene with lights and sirens blaring. Embattled Mayor Bruce Harrell claims there's no crime problem in Seattle, but seeing his hand-picked (many say woke) choice for Police Chief sitting just yards from one of the area's biggest robberies and not even knowing about it is not going to help his image.

Not long ago, Barnes all but admitted his would be looking the other way when it comes to issues involving undocumented persons in the community. Barnes also said he would risk jail time to protect illegals in Seattle.