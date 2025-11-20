Stolen $20K Jaws of Life Returned to Grant County Fire District

Grant County Fire District 5 is breathing a sigh of relief now.

Stolen expensive lifesaving equipment returned

The Grant County Sheriff's Department reports they were able to return a $20K jaws of life machine to Grant County Fire District 5.

There was an August burglary of the GCFD station in Mae Valley, about 8 miles west of Moses Lake. During another investigation the three-man team found the device.

Jaws of life are used to help pry open doors and other parts of cars to help extricate crash victims.

The three man Criminal Reduction Team is a special unit that helps investigate certain cases in the county. GCFD Chief Travis Svilar is pictured holding the jaws, along with team members Deputy Sheriff Ben Smithson, Sgt. Jason Ball, and Deputy Sheriff Adam Davis.

The Team focuses on criminal activity that might not be able to be fully 'solved' with regular patrol activity. The creation of the team allows for focused reduction efforts in needed areas.