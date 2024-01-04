January is National Stalking Awareness Month (Crime)
The Grant County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies want the public to be aware, that January is National Stalking Awareness Month. With it comes some alarming stats.
The observance was created 19 years ago
The National Center for Victims of Crime (NCVC) is a group created 35 years ago, with the purpose of allowing crime victims to interact with others via support systems, and give them information about many support groups across the country.
While the term stalking has grown into a term used lightly to describe sometimes humorous or mildly obsessive behavior, the actual act of stalking is anything but.
The NCVC says stalking involves excessive and/or dangerous phone calls and texts, notes left on cars, creepy or alarming gifts or messages on social media platforms. It often involves a person learning someone else has gone to great lengths to learn everything they can about them, to an unhealthy level.
Because stalking often leads to kidnapping, assault or other dangerous crimes, in 2007 stalking was made a serious crime under the Crimes (Domestic and Personal Violence) Act of 2007.
According to the NCVC some alarming stats about stalking include:
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?
Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff