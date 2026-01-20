Jamaican Scammer Busted in Grant County for $64K Crime Against 87-Year-Old

The swindler apparently didn't realize he was about to be 'scammed' himself.

Grant County Deputies catch International Thief

The GCSO says they carried out a successful sting operation against a would-be scammer from Jamaica.

Officers recently learned that an 87-year-old Grant County man had been conned out of nearly $100K since last October, by a suspect who had promised him luxury cars, real estate and more. The funds were sent via gift cards, wire transfers and other methods.

Get our free mobile app

The GCSO didn't elaborate how they found out, but set up a sting to catch the perpetrator. The victim said he was supposed to meet up with the suspect in person, and (apparently part of the fraud) give him $64K in cash. The scammer specified the in-person meeting outside of Moses Lake.

sting operation location google street view sting operation location google street view loading...

Deputies set up a sting near the intersection of SR 26 and Beverly Burke Road for last Sunday afternoon. They saw a black SUV pull up next to the victim's car, and someone in the back seat of the SUV took possession of the cash.

The Grant County Crime Reduction Team (CRT) stopped the SUV as it left, the vehicle was a rideshare and the driver had no idea a crime was being committed. The suspect had flown into SeaTac January 16th, then set up the ride share to get to the rendevous location.

The Suspect Was Going to Head to the Pasco Airport to Start Journey Home

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Damion O. McDonald, was headed to the Tri-Cities where he was going to catch a flight to begin his return to Jamaica.

McDonald is now in the Grant County Jail facing 1st. Degree Felony Theft From a Vulnerable Adult,and 1st. Degree Possession of Stolen Property charges.

The investigation continues, mon!