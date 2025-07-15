Jack In The Box Closing 200 Restaurants, Several in WA State

Jack in the Box closing 2 western WA stores (google street view) Jack in the Box closing 2 western WA stores (google street view) loading...

A WARN Alert from WA State Employment Security indicates at least 2 WA State Jack in the Box locations will close soon.

The company plans to close at least 200 locations nationally

Actually, 2 alerts were sent. WARN stands for Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification. A Jack in the Box in Tukwila will shutter by the beginning of September, with 14 job losses, and one in Seattle will close with 12 jobs cut.

Multiple business sources are reporting Jack in the Box has begun to announce closures, which were first hinted at in April.

Jack in the Box has about 2,200 locations in the US, they also own the Del Taco Mexican fast food restaurant franchise, which they purchased in 2022. Besides closing 200 locations, Jack in the Box is also considering selling off the 590 Del Tacos they bought. There's a Del Taco in Richland, and one in Walla Walla.

According to a statement released by the company (by way of ABC 7 LA) the closures and restructuring will help with:

"addressing our balance sheet to accelerate cash flow and pay down debt"

There's no word if the closures will expand in WA.