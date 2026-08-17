Last October, Jack in the Box announced they were going to shutter some unprofitable stores, including some in WA State.

The Initial Rounds Included Tukwila and Seattle

Last September, as part of their JACK on Track program, two stores, 1 in Seattle and 1 in Tukwila were shut down. More have been targeted.

The company plans to close as many as 200 nationwide in an effort to save money, cut expenses, and 'streamline' their operations. There are at least 130 in WA State.

Now, A Store in Everett is Slated for Closing

According to a WARN Alert issued by Washington State Employment Security, the Everett location will be closing in October, and 24 jobs going away. The workers have already been notified. It includes managers. No word if any will be offered positions elsewhere. No other stores were listed in the alert for WA.

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Of the 130 locations in WA, 5 are in the Tri-Cities, between Richland, Pasco and Kennewick. Jack In the Box, according to MyNorthwest.com and other sources, have not published a specific list of which locations will be next.

Earlier this spring, CEO Lance Tucker released a corporate statement that read in part:

“Our actions today focus on three main areas: Addressing our balance sheet to accelerate cash flow and pay down debt, while preserving growth-oriented capital investments related to technology and restaurant reimage; closing underperforming restaurants to position ourselves for consistent net unit growth..."

Who Remembers the Popular Jack Antenna Balls?

eBay--Mariner jack in the Box Antenna Ball eBay--Mariner jack in the Box Antenna Ball

Capitalizing on the success and popularity, at that time, of the Seattle Mariners, in 2002 Jack in the Box released its Mariner antenna ball. It was a spinoff of the popular marketing tool. But as vehicles increasingly moved antennas internally, even in the auto glass, more antennas went away.

Facebook---Jack in the Box Oldestyle order box Facebook---Jack in the Box Oldestyle order box

We also remember the 'old' Jack in the Box order boxes, that were kinda creepy, but in a cool way. (Image courtesy of Texas Chronicles, History, Mystery and Adventures on Facebook).