Is Starbucks Remodeling Stores Without Restrooms or Chairs?

Much as been made about Starbucks closing at least five coffee shops in Seattle and Everett (and several in Portland) over the last two years due to safety concerns. Now, is that concern being reflected in their design?

East Wenatchee location remodeled, drive-through or carry out only

Reddit users have been commenting on the remodel, and a picture shows an interior without any chairs or tables. Similar comments are popping up on online chat boards in various parts of the country. It's a marked contrast to the traditional tables, chairs, even a sofa or two you see in many locations.

An article from the Starbucks website dated February, 2024, shows design tweaks being made to help those in wheelchairs or vision issues better access their stores. A new WA D.C. location looks very different than most of the stores.

Lower service counters, different lighting, less furniture, and a more sparse look. Some experts claim Starbucks is redesigning their stores due to safety issues--which is why some are turning to drive-through or walk-in only. Of course, there could be business considerations behind the move as well. Starbucks has said a lot about that.

And, this includes the 'removal' altogether of a visible public bathroom. If you live in a relatively 'safe' area chance are your local Starbucks will not receive the renovation treatment quite as fast as other locations, but you never know.