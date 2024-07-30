Is Oregon Moving to a Drought? Snowpack a Memory

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

According to weather experts, Oregon could be headed for an official drought,

Snowpack has melted in many of the mountains

Half the state has now been classified as being in a moderate drought, and it might be some time before the water situation stabilizes.

According to Climatologist Karin Bumbaco, by way of reporter Heather Roberts of radionewsheather, relief should come this fall. According to Bumbaco:

"La Nina typically means a little bit cooler winter conditions, better snowpack for the Pacific Northwest. So, I think we’re all kind of eager for a La Nina to happen next fall. But, the onset of La Nina has shifted a little bit later than what we were expecting a few months ago. Now, it looks like it might develop by the August to October period; perhaps September to November."

Jefferson County is the only one to receive an official drought declaration. 56 percent of the state is now considered to be in a moderate drought.