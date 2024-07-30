Is Oregon Moving to a Drought? Snowpack a Memory

Is Oregon Moving to a Drought? Snowpack a Memory

Getty Images

 

Getty Images
loading...

According to weather experts, Oregon could be headed for an official drought,

  Snowpack has melted in many of the mountains

Half the state has now been classified as being in a moderate drought, and it might be some time before the water situation stabilizes.

According to Climatologist Karin Bumbaco, by way of reporter Heather Roberts of radionewsheather, relief should come this fall. According  to Bumbaco:

"La Nina typically means a little bit cooler winter conditions, better snowpack for the Pacific Northwest. So, I think we’re all kind of eager for a La Nina to happen next fall. But, the onset of La Nina has shifted a little bit later than what we were expecting a few months ago. Now, it looks like it might develop by the August to October period; perhaps September to November."

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

Jefferson County is the only one to receive an official drought declaration. 56 percent of the state is now considered to be in a moderate drought.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades

Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF

 

More From 610 KONA