Yakima Basin Irrigators Shut Early due to Water Issues

Water rights can be confusing, but basically, older or senior rights get preference, while juniors get less. Two Yakima Basin Districts are close to shutdown, one already has.

Roza, Kittitas Districts are curtailing way in advance

Because of lower water levels in the five main reservoirs that supply the irrigation water for Central, and Southeastern WA, several Districts are shutting early.

Roza in the Yakima Valley will end water deliveries to customers, including farms, September 15th, while the Kittitas District (Ellensburg) area shut down already August 13th. Roza is a month early, while Kittitas is ending its deliveries to fruit and hay growers nearly 2 months sooner.

According to the Tri City Area Journal of Business, some officials say the Yakima Basin has been in a drought since 2023, although the Bureau of Reclamation has not resorted to extreme measures often seen in dry conditions.

However, the ag industry is concerned because many crops will not be harvested until late September, after the water shutoff. Kennewick Irrigation District, another junior water right holder, has not issued any word about early shutoffs yet. According to their website, they will be shutting down their main pumps October 17th, and the water will run out of the system (no pressure) within a matter hours to about a day.

The Columbia Irrigation District, or CID, is a senior water right holder.