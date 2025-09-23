Eastern WA Irrigation Districts Announce Water Shutoff Dates

It's the time of the year when irrigation districts announce their shutdown dates.

Kennewick Irrigation and others announce shutoff schedules

Despite some water shortages and junior districts only getting 40-44 percent of their deliveries, the shutdowns have not happened early. Roza did shut down early as did Kittitas, but our area ones stayed open.

You can count on full water deliveries up to the day before the shutdowns listed here. Following the shutdown dates, you will notice immediate drop or loss of water pressure.

The schedules are as follows, provided by KID:

KID October 13th

October 13th Columbia District October 15th

October 15th Badger Mountain District October 17th

October 17th South Columbia District- -final water order day October 20th, shutdown October 22nd

-final water order day October 20th, shutdown October 22nd East Columbia District --final water order day October 20th, shutdown October 22nd.

--final water order day October 20th, shutdown October 22nd. Franklin County District --typically the 3rd week of October

--typically the 3rd week of October The City of Pasco and Benton District have not yet announced their closure dates.

KID and others suggest a final good solid waterings a few days apart, this will encourage deeper root growth that will extend into next spring. This is better for deep growth, as opposed to daily waterings until the water is shut off.

Get our free mobile app