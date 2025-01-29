iPhone Alert Helps Apprehend Drunk Driver After WA Crash

Newer cell phones have GPS emergency features that send out alerts if they detect potentially serious incidents, such as a fall, or vehicle crash. One of those alerts helped Jefferson County Deputies locate a drunk driver last week.

The JCSO released the information on Tuesday

Officials say around 9:35 PM last Friday (January 24th), the Jefferson County Emergency Dispatch received an iPhone alert about a crash on Highway 101 near the summit of Mt. Walker, which is about 25 miles SE of Port Angeles, and west of Seattle.

As Jefferson County Deputies and the WSP were on their way to the scene, another emergency call came in from a witness who saw a male suspect running from the crash scene.

Officers found the man's vehicle had rolled over and was upside down, with a number of alcohol containers scattered in the area.

The JCSO was able to locate the man using their drone equipped with infrared technology. The suspect, a 24-year from Shelton, WA was found clinging to a tree. He was apprehended and Officers said he was not only driving while drunk, but driving on a suspended license. The image in our story is from a JCSO video showing Officers surrounding the suspect.