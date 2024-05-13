Investigators Release Video of Moses Lake Motel 6 Shooting, Two Hit

The Columbia Basin Investigative Team has released body cam footage of a shooting that took place at the Motel 6 on May 4th in Moses Lake. Officers responded to a report of an assault at the Moses Lake Hotel 6.

Suspect refused to follow commands then came out shooting

Around 8:20PM Officers approached the room and made contact with a woman inside and the suspect. After informing the man they were there because of a report of an assault, the suspect admitted he had a gun and refused to follow commands.

After attempting to get him to give up, the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Zachary Allen Stockton, opened fire, shooting multiple times at the Officers.

During the exchange, Stockton was hit in the hand and Sgt. Adam Munro was shot through the foot. Neither of them suffered life-threatening injuries.

WSP and other law enforcement agencies are continuing the investigation with the CBIT, and more information will be released as it progresses. The body cam video does contain some rough language.

In a video still taken from the dashcam of one of the Police vehicles, you can see the suspect standing outside the room, firing at the Officers. The video we are including was forwarded to the 1:00-minute mark from the beginning.