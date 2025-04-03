Invasive Japanese Beetle Treatments Begin in Mid-Columbia

For a number of years now recently, the Washington State Department of Agriculture has been treating affected areas in Eastern WA against the invasive Japanese Beetle.

Treatments resume in our region

Grandview, Mabton, Wapato, Prosser, Sunnyside and Pasco are among the cities in the affected areas.

The beetle, which 'migrated' its way here years ago from Asia, likely on cargo ships or perhaps with produce, is a threat to several hundred native plants, especially roses, and even young lawns that have not had a chance to establish deep roots.

The beetle, as of yet, does not have any predators, so WSDA is trying to eradicate it as they did with the Giant Asian Murder Hornet.

According to WSDA:

"WSDA has identified over 17,000 properties in South Central Washington that need to be treated for Japanese beetle. A certified pesticide applicator, TruGreen, will conduct the treatments on behalf of WSDA."

The treatment chemicals are safe for humans and animals, flyers have been mailed out to the owners of these properties. If you receive one, contact WSDA and give permission to have your property treated.

The beetles were first detected in Grandview five years ago when 3 were found in a trap, last year, over 26,000 were trapped in the affected regions.

If you suspect you have Japanese beetles, you can report them to the WSDA by clicking here.