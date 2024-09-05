According to WA Department of Ecology experts, the invasive green crab is likely here to stay, but the battle continues.

The invasive crab can wreak havoc on shellfish and aquatic life

The crab, which arrived from Europe in the late 1800's, likely from ballast water from cargo ships, has gradually worked its way across waterways, and now is found on the West Coast.

DOE and Fish and Wildlife experts say the crab has few predators, and can significantly alter any ecosystem. They compete for food, and can even eat juvenile king crabs and salmon. According to the Kitsap Sun:

"Trapping is the main method in the fight. As of Aug. 4, the Department of Fish and Wildlife said about 905,320 European green crabs have been captured since 2022 — more than 258,888 this year."

They are especially active in Willapa Bay and Grays Harbor, along with a few other areas. The battle against the crab also involves a number of other outdoor-related agencies. According to The Sun:

"The Department of Fish and Wildlife is on track to send a six-year green crab response plan to the Legislature and the governor by Oct 1. In it, the department is preparing to recommend continued state funding at $12 million per two-year budget cycle. The agency intends to press for federal funding as well."

Officials are hopeful they can be greatly diminished, but doubtful they will be eradicated.