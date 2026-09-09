The Spokane County Sheriff's Department and the Central Valley School District responded to what the SCSO says was a threat to a SpokaneValley Middle School on Tuesday.

A Male Trespasser Was Fatally Shot by School Resource Deputy

Around 11:30 AM, a 9-1-1 caller told authorities they saw a tall male walking across the football field at Evergreen Middle School, just west of Sullivan Road in the Valley.

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The caller advised the man appeared to be "sweating" heavily, was adjusting his waistband while wearing a long trenchcoat. The caller later said they saw him carrying a Glock 19, but the SCSO was not immediately able to confirm that.

After the Call, A Spokane Valley School Resource Officer Raced to the Scene

According to the SCSO, the school went into immediate lockdown, and within five minutes after the original call, the SCSO Deputy/Resource Officer confronted the man outside the facility. According to the SCSO:

"Initial information indicates the suspect approached the arriving Deputy and presented a lethal threat with what appears to be a firearm. In turn, the Deputy used lethal force to protect himself and the students and staff inside the school."

After securing the scene to ensure safety, emergency care was performed on the suspect but he was deceased. The area of the incident is circled in red in the the picture with our story.

The Original 9-1-1 Call Takes a Bizarre Turn

The SCSO said they are not entirely sure if the original 9-1-1 caller and the suspect are not the same person...! They did not elaborate why, now the case has been referred to the SIIR, or Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team.

None of the students or staff were hurt, they were taken to a nearby church where they were reunited with parents and caregivers.