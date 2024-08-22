Intoxicated Driver Triggers High-Speed Crash on I-5 by SeaTac (VIDEO)

Video of DUI crash (video still image -WSP-Spokane County Sheriff) Video of DUI crash (video still image -WSP-Spokane County Sheriff) loading...

Washington State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies, including the Spokane County Sheriff, are sharing this shocking dashcam video of a high-speed crash that happened early Thursday morning on I-5 near SeaTac.

Intoxicated driver tried to blow by other cars at nearly twice their speed

WSP Trooper Rick Johnson released information about the crash, which happened during the early morning commute. The accident occurred northbound on I-5 near the S. 188th St. exit, near SeaTac.

A Kia Sportage driven by 19-year-old Edzon Enrique Gutierrez-Perez, was headed north. According to WSP, he attempted to gain some spots in line by blowing past other vehicles at a very high rate of speed. In doing so, he clipped the back of a Toyota Tacoma in the right rear.

The impact caused the Toyota to roll over off the road, ejecting the driver. Fortunately, the driver survived but sustained facial injuries. The Kia that Perez was driving was found on its top, Perez had climbed out and was walking around the scene.

Trooper Johnson said Perez was found to be intoxicated and will be facing significant charges, including Vehicular Assault. The Toyota driver was said to be in stable condition. If you watch the video, you can see the white Kia flash past the other vehicles.