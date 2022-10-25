Inslee Invites Trick Or Treaters to ‘Executive Residence’ on Halloween

Apparently, COVID is not enough of an issue to deter Gov. Inslee from inviting people to trick-or-treat at the Executive Residence on Halloween.

Inslee to welcome (terrify?) trick-or-treaters on Halloween

According to a release from Governor Inslee's office, there will be trick-or-treating at the Executive Residence near the State Capitol complex in Olympia on Halloween.

According to the release (which is so corny it's almost painful to read):

"Gov. Jay Inslee & First Spouse Trudi Inslee invite trick-or-treaters to join them at the Executive Residence for an Addams Family Halloween (*snap, snap*).

On Monday, Oct. 31, the Inslee's will hand out Washington treats to trick-or-treaters at the Executive Residence on the Capitol Campus.

Whether creepy or kooky, mysterious or spooky, or all together ooky, wear your favorite Halloween costume for this special trick-or-treat event. The Inslee's are excited to have you join them for Halloween!"

Inslee doesn't really 'live' there, he spends a large majority of his time at this home on Bainbridge Island. The Executive Residence is kind of for show, like a temporary house for Governors of the state. The release included a map of how to get to the location.

No word if he and his wife Trudy will be dressing up in costumes.

There will be WSP Troopers there to screen potential trick-or-treaters, according to the fine print:

"Small bags for trick-or-treating permitted, no large backpacks. In accordance with RCW 9.41.305, open carry of weapons is prohibited at the state Capitol including the west Capitol Campus grounds. Washington State Patrol Troopers will be on-site to ensure a safe trick-or-treat environment for all."

Perhaps some costume ideas for this event would be to show up dressed as President Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, or Ronald Reagan. But, if you show up looking like Joe Biden, Inslee might give you a double bag of treats.