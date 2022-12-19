Inslee, Ferguson to Go After ‘Assault’ Weapons (again)

Officials introduce more anti-gun legislation (Getty Images) Officials introduce more anti-gun legislation (Getty Images) loading...

Because of the change in terminology by some federal and state officials, semi-automatic weapons such as an AR-15 and dozens of related firearms are now considered (in the eyes of the anti-gun lobby) as "assault" weapons.

Gov. Inslee and AG Ferguson push legislators to introduce two new bills

Monday, Inslee's office as well as AG Ferguson announced two new bills that will be introduced in the 2023 legislative session.

The first bill goes after assault weapons. According to information released by the AG's office:

"The second bill, sponsored by Sen. Patty Kuderer, D-Bellevue, and Rep. Strom Peterson, D-Edmonds, renews Ferguson’s call for a ban on the sale, manufacture or importation of military-style assault weapons. This is the second time Gov. Inslee has joined Ferguson to call for a ban on the sale of assault weapons."

The most commonly known semi-automatic weapon is the AR-15. There are dozens of similar weapons, some refer to them as assault rifles. However, they require a pull of the trigger each time to fire a round. They are not automatic. Over the last few years, as we mentioned earlier, legislators, anti-gun activists, and some political leaders have had success in changing the wording to claim semi-automatic weapons are assault weapons.

An automatic weapon is not easily accessible to the public, nearly impossible to obtain. An automatic weapon fires rounds with one pull of the trigger until it is released. If someone did wish to get a machine gun or automatic weapon, it is a lengthy process going through the NFA division of ATF, or alcohol, tobacco, and firearms. It requires Federal approval and is generally considered almost impossible.

This is the second time Inslee, Ferguson, and others have gone after "assault" weapons. The legislative session begins January 9th in Olympia.