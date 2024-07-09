Information Released on July 4 Fatal Crash South of Benton City

The Benton County Sheriff's Office has released more details, including identifies of those involved, in a multi-fatal crash July 4. It occurred at this intersection.

The crash occurred at a rural intersection

Around 6:15 PM July 4th, the BCSO says they responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Travis and Sellards Roads, the t-intersection is just over two miles south of Benton City.

The BCSO says a vehicle driven by Trevor Wagenaar was westbound on Sellards Road when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 35-year-old Bradley Bartlett.

Investigators say Bartlett failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection, pulled out, and was struck by Wagenaar's vehicle. Bartlett's wife, identified as 31-year-old Alexandra, and their three small children were also in the vehicle. The sign can be seen on the right side of the photo of the intersection.

crash area (google street view)

The BCSO says Bartlett, his wife, and two of their children, two daughters Scarlett and Violett who were 10 years old and 1 month old, were all pronounced dead at the scene. Their 2-year-old son Grant was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, then flown to Harborview in Seattle. He has since been released and is recovering with other family members.

Wagenaar was taken to an area hospital, treated, and released. The BCSO says there are no signs of any intoxicants involved, and all parties involved were wearing safety belts. The investigation continues.