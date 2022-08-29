Inebriated Woman Dies After “Exiting” Moving Vehicle on I-82

WSP investigating fatal strange crash (WSP) WSP investigating fatal strange crash (WSP) loading...

A strange early-morning incident has left a woman dead, and the Washington State Patrol is investigating.

Woman "exits" a moving vehicle on I-82

Around 1:30 AM Saturday morning, a vehicle was headed west on Interstate 82, about a mile west of Grandview, when a passenger in the vehicle "exited" while it was still moving.

The WSP did not say what door the woman when out, or how fast the vehicle was traveling but did say 33-year-old Carina Rodriguez Elizondo, who is from Sunnyside, was seriously injured.

The WSP says her injuries were significant enough she was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where she later died.

No other specifics have yet been released due to the investigation, but WSP said drugs or alcohol were a factor in the incident.