Inebriated Driver Dies After Hitting Mall Sign North of Spokane

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office has now released details about a fatal crash involving a likely drunk driver and a mall sign.

The male driver slammed his vehicle into a mall sign April 4th

The SCSO says last Friday morning, around 5:20 AM a 40-year-old man, whose name will be released later said Officials, was spotted driving a Ford Explorer at a high rate of speed through the parking lot of a shopping center area in Deer Park, north of Spokane.

The man continued to race across the lot, until he collided head-on with a large mall sign, which had a concrete base. Deputies and Spokane County Fire EMS responded, the man was rushed to an area hospital but was pronounced dead.

Get our free mobile app

Investigators say the man was likely under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and was not wearing a seatbelt. Officials don't yet know what prompted the man to drive at a high rate of speed across the parking area.