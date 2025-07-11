Indeed! Employment Giant Lays Off Nearly 100 Seattle-Area Workers

The WA State Employment Security Department and Geekwire are reporting Indeed is laying off 92 Seattle-area workers, including some who work remotely.

Officials say it's part of an integration with Glassdoor

Indeed, the employment services company is also owned by the same parent company as Glassdoor. Glassdoor is a platform that anonymously allows workers to post about their jobs and compare experiences.

The WARN, or Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification, Alert said the workers will be gone by September of this year.

According to Geekwire, the layoffs are part of an overall workforce reduction of about 1,300 workers company-wide. Geekwire reported:

"Japanese parent company Recruit Holdings Co. plans to integrate Glassdoor into Indeed’s operations while preserving Glassdoor’s brand and platform. The move will see Glassdoor CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong step down from the job review and salary information site."

Indeed was founded in Austin, Texas and opened a Seattle office in 2011. It became one of the fastest growing companies in Seattle, growing from 80 to 400 by 2018.

The Seattle office mainly dealt with product management, engineering and marketing. Indeed has seen multiple rounds of layoffs the last few years.