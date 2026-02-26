44 Guns, 79 Clips Seized From Sportscar at US-Mexican Border, Headed South

US Customs and Border Patrol never stop seeing 'creative' attempts to smuggle all sort of contraband into the US, but some of the shipments are particularly deadly. And this includes both ways.

Agents Intercept Sportscar Loaded with Firearms

CBP has now released information about a February 3rd bust that occurred at the Laredo, Texas Port of Entry.

Officers working the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge crosspoint singled out a 2011 Chevy Corvette for further inspection. CBP agents are pretty keen about spotting vehicles that seem to be needing extra attention. Sometimes it's done randomly.

CBP Can Scan Your Vehicle Almost Like TSA At Airports?

CBP can scan vehicles without 'intrusion' using special equipment, not unlike airport body scanners used by TSA. After the scan turned up some supicious cargo, and a 'hit' by a firearms-trained K-9 Officers began to inspect the car.

Inside they found hidden 44 handguns, and 79 ammunition clips, the 'cargo' was found for somewhere in Mexico.

Although CBP did not comment, previous such weapons discoveries and apprehensions were headed to drug cartels or criminals south of the border. The driver was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security.

Smuggling Works Both Ways

It was only a few months ago when CBP agents were working the San Clemente station south of Los Angeles when they discovered large amounts of drugs hidden inside chldren's car seats in a vehicle.

The agents sezied a total of 16 pounds of narcotics, much of it fentanyl, hidden in the items. And last December, agents also found $10.3 million worth of drugs hidden in large sacks and bags that were labeled "breakfast oats." It never seems to stop!