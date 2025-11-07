US Customs and Border Patrol announced they've intercepted another large shipment of illegal vape products, these ones from China.

The products were part of a shipment, but not on the manifest

Authorities didn't give the exact date, but said recently they were monitoring and inspecting various cargo items at the Central Examination Station near O'Hare International Airport, and came across the illicit cargo.

The multiple pallets were part of another shipment but were not included on the list of cargo, known as a manifest. According to CBP:

(agents) "discovered 144 cartons containing 43,200 pieces of Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems, ENDS, which were unmanifested on the shipment. CBP and FDA personnel determined these should be seized for violating the FD&C Act because they lacked required FDA marketing authorization, and the shipment was grossly undervalued to avoid duties and FDA import requirements."

The items were said to be Chinese Kangvape Onee Stick Products, and were turned over to CBP's Fines, Penalties, and Forfeiture Division for disposal. No word if any arrests, but the products were bound for a location in Mississippi.

Authorities say these kind of illegal, potentially harmful unregulated products often wind up being sold by third-party venders, especially online.