Illegal Gambling and Cash Machines Seized in Seattle, Tacoma, More

WA Gaming officials have seized a total of 7 illegal gambling machines.

The cities where they were found were Seattle, Tacoma and Lakewood

Authorities declined to give the locations, saying they were not there to "kick in" doors, but the machines do violate state law.

According to MyNorthwest.com, the State Gambling Commission said the plug-in machines utilized cards that could be pre-loaded with money, and then used by the person to operate the machine.

Any form of online gambling in WA is illegal, you can only participate in such programs as Draft Kings or others if you're on at the Tulalip or Quil Ceda Creek Casino.

However, online sports betting is allowed. Just not gambling.

It is considered a Class "C" felony. $2,000 cash was also taken along with the machines. Officials said the machines were located in smoke shops and gas stations.

It is not known where the machines were obtained from, or if The Gambling Commission believes there are others in the area or region. The investigation continues.