2 Illegal Workers Arrested on Western WA Forest, Firefighting Crews

Wednesday, August 27th, Customs and Border Patrol agents accompanied Bureau of Land Management officials into the Olympic Peninsula.

CBP arrested two illegal workers

BLM, a federal agency, was checking rosters of two companies who had land and forest management contracts, and firefighting contracts with the government. After some discrepancies with their rosters, agents went to the field to investigate.

A total of 44 workers were at the locations from Table Rock Forestry Inc. of Oregon, and ASI Arden Solutions, also of Oregon. Table Rock specializes in fire reduction practices, thinning, pulling and removing fire fuel from forests, while ASI is a firefighting agency.

Between the two companies 2 illegal workers were located and documented. One of them also had a previous order of removal. Both were taken by CBP to the Bellingham ICE-CBP station, and following the investigation, BLM canceled the contracts with both companies.

BLM and CBP said the cancelations did not threaten or jeopardize any forest management or firefighting capabilities or actions in the area.